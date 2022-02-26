Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 26th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa grab important win that sees St Joseph bid for the league title disappear

By Stephen Ignacio
26th February 2022

Europa 2-1 St Joseph No more than two minutes had passed from kick-off when Mike Yome found himself alone in front of goal only having to direct the ball to goal after a long cross had found him. His shot was to go wide off the target missing what was the clearest early chance at...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

As Russia invades Ukraine, a phone rings in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Another vigil for Ukraine

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

New property register launched today, with obligations on all residents

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Two set off to climb Kilimanjaro for charity

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Poland takes a stance and refuses to play against Russia

26th February 2022

Sports
International sports federations should cancel or move any events due to be staged in Russia or Belarus Says IOC

26th February 2022

Sports
Another narrow victory for Lincoln, this time against Bruno’s Magpies

25th February 2022

Sports
Hockey semi-finals this weekend

25th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022