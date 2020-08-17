Europa hand out their awards to youth
Last Saturday evening an awards ceremony was held for the Europa FC under 12 team at The Theatre Café which afforded the perfect setting to provide for social distancing regulations with open air facilities. Various awards were awarded on the night, including’Coaches’ player award’ ‘Players’ player award’ ‘Parents player award’ ‘Most improved player’ ‘Most committed...
