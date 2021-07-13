Europa head to Latvia for Futsal Champions league
Futsal first division champions Europa will be heading to Latvia for their debut in the Futsal Champions League preliminary round. In a draw conducted last week Europa were drawn in Group F. They will face Arab Naxcivan, Kampuksen Dynamo and hosts FK Raba in the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round. Matches will be played...
