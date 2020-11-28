Europa in injury time victory
Europa 1-0 Lions Gibraltar Europa FC lived through a frustrating Friday evening where a final minute injury-time penalty salvaged their hopes of gaining three points against their bogey team, Lions Gibraltar. Not for the first time in recent seasons Europa struggled against a Lions team intent on blocking their passage to goal. A defensive tactical...
