Sat 28th Nov, 2020

Europa in injury time victory

By Stephen Ignacio
28th November 2020

Europa 1-0 Lions Gibraltar Europa FC lived through a frustrating Friday evening where a final minute injury-time penalty salvaged their hopes of gaining three points against their bogey team, Lions Gibraltar. Not for the first time in recent seasons Europa struggled against a Lions team intent on blocking their passage to goal. A defensive tactical...

