Europa keep momentum going strong

Glacis United FC 0–2 Europa FC

Goals:

Landu (62 min)

Valarino (84 min)

Europa took time to settle into the match.

During the first 13 minutes, it was Glacis who had the better chances, while Europa struggled to find any rhythm or fluidity in their play.

Things began to change after what was really Glacis’ first serious attack. Europa slowly started to take command, pushing Glacis back and increasing their pace as they began to inch forward.

This was a match in which Liam Walker was in the starting lineup, though Europa still didn’t look like a team ready to challenge for the top spots — especially against a Glacis side who had yet to make much impact in the league.

Walker showed his experience in midfield, helping Europa settle.

After 32 minutes, Europa had their first real attempt at goal, but it went over the bar. Moments later, Glacis wasted a corner at the other end.

In the 40th minute, Mouelhi was saved from blushes by Christian López, who managed to hold onto a ball heading toward goal after a poor clearance from the keeper.

At the other end, Víctor produced a fine save, pushing a free kick around the post for a corner. From the corner, he was again called into action, punching clear from danger.

On 42 minutes, López was tested again, holding on to a long-range shot.

Half-time: 0–0.

Early in the second half, a Walker free kick was deflected for a corner, and Víctor was busy again within the first five minutes. Europa earned two consecutive corners as they pinned Glacis into their own half during the opening ten minutes of the restart.

In the 58th minute, an unmarked Bautista sent a free header from a Walker corner over the bar — Glacis’ defence had completely missed him.

A minute later, a fine passage of four passes — started by Walker with a one-two and a run by Quintana down the wing — ended with a low cross into the box. The waiting Europa player only had to side-foot past the keeper to give them the lead.

Although Glacis tried to find a way to level, they lacked the resources on the pitch to do so. Europa looked the more likely side to score again as the match entered its final twenty minutes.

Walker was among those substituted as Di Piedi introduced fresh legs to protect their lead.

Valarino, playing in defence, found the net in the 84th minute — calmly controlling a loose ball with two defenders closing in and smashing it between them to the far post for 2–0. Ruiz Ruiz had started the move.

In the 87th minute, Glacis won a free kick near the top corner of the area, but the effort went straight into the wall.

A minute later, another Glacis attempt curled just over the bar.

Europa held firm to take the three points.