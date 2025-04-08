Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa keep themselves at touching distance from the top

By Stephen Ignacio
8th April 2025

It was an intense six minutes between Europa and Manchester 62. After just one minute, Europa opened the scoring with a quick break that saw the shot squeeze between the keeper and the post.
Despite looking disciplined and confident on the ball, Europa gave away their lead in the seventh minute with a foul that resulted in a penalty, allowing Manchester 62 to level the score.
Europa—now the only team capable of challenging the top two for the top spots—needed a victory to keep their hopes alive. With St Joseph’s having dropped points, pole position, although still distant, was mathematically possible if Europa could gather points in their final five matches.
Manchester 62, although out of the running, had been no slouches this season and showed they were far from relaxed in this championship group stage of the league.
A third-place finish for Europa, although a vast improvement from last season prior to Di Piedi’s arrival, was still not enough. Without European football as a reward, finishing third held little value beyond status.
The Italian Di Piedi had transformed the Green and Blacks—now playing more frequently in pink. It wasn’t just the colour change; the team’s disciplined attitude and newfound confidence marked the biggest differences in the club since their previous decline.
The match gradually lost its initial intensity as both sides cancelled each other out, with unforced errors doing little to help the game’s fluidity. A series of fouls caused frequent stoppages, slowing the pace further as they entered the final ten minutes of the first half.
Manchester had done enough to take the wind out of Europa’s sails. However, with a history of faltering in the final 20 minutes of matches, Manchester remained on the back foot, focusing primarily on defence.
The second half started much the same as the first had ended. It was far from a classic, and with the Manchester Derby live on TV, it was easy to see why interest in the match faded—even among the few supporters in the stands.
Although Europa began to build some momentum, it was Manchester who came closest first, with a shot going just wide 17 minutes into the second half. Europa responded immediately with a confident surge forward, ending in their second goal just a minute later.
Di Piedi could be seen on the touchline urging his players to push for another, as Europa began to see the rewards of their growing dominance.
As Manchester threatened to equalise, a red card was shown to their bench, forcing the head coach to leave the field.
Europa, however, struggled to build further on their advantage. Sloppy passing and Manchester’s defensive resilience meant possession remained evenly split.
Europa did come close again, striking the post around the 50th minute of the second half, in a match that saw ten minutes of injury time due to the many stoppages.
The 2–1 victory puts Europa on the right path to challenge for a European spot via automatic league qualification. They now face St Joseph’s, where a win could reduce the eight-point gap between them and set the stage for a final push—including a crucial clash against Lincoln Red Imps.
In other matches played in the Championship round Lions Gibraltar faced Bruno Magpies just a week after the Rock Cup Final.
Lions were not to provide any further improvement to their defeat last week going down 2-1 against last weeks Rock Cup winners.
Bruno Magpies, although too far to challenge for the top two places have already secured European club competition football and were not expected to put on a high end performance.
The match was to prove somewhat dull and technical with neither side with anything more than ranking places to play for and pride.

Most Read

Local News

Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Features

Meteorologist Stephanie Ball marks decade as Gibraltar’s trusted weather expert

Sun 6th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Community Care not-for-profit subsidiary to provide domiciliary care

Mon 7th Apr, 2025

Features

‘One missed call is too many’

Mon 7th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
OFFICIAL MATCH SCHEDULE FOR THE NETBALL WORLD YOUTH CUP 2025 RELEASED

8th April 2025

Sports
Gibraltar at Pool's Nations Cup

8th April 2025

Sports
Calpe City and Bruno Magpies merger begins in June as youth side look to secure their future again

8th April 2025

Sports
A solitary goal sees Lincoln Red Imps retake title lead as they beat title rivals St Joseph’s

5th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025