Europa knock out Lincoln Red Imp from Rock Cup
Christian Lopez and Ibrahim Ayew walked away as heroes after Europa secured victory via a penalty shoot out to knock out arch rivals Lincoln Red Imps from the Rock Cup. The victory which takes Europa to a final against either Glacis United or Manchester 62, both Championship group sides, will however, leave behind some doubts...
