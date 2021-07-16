Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Jul, 2021

Europa knocked out in their first attempt in Europa Conference League

By Stephen Ignacio
15th July 2021

Kauno Zalgiris 2-0 Europa Europa FC’s European campaign came to an abrupt end after facing a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Kauno Zalgiris. Having missed the chances of taking an advantage from the first leg match after not finishing their chances, Europa faced a difficult task having to look to break the deadlock in...

