Europa knocked out in their first attempt in Europa Conference League
Kauno Zalgiris 2-0 Europa Europa FC’s European campaign came to an abrupt end after facing a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Kauno Zalgiris. Having missed the chances of taking an advantage from the first leg match after not finishing their chances, Europa faced a difficult task having to look to break the deadlock in...
