Europa Ladies claimed women’s league title
Europa FC Ladies Hockey claimed their third trophy of the season making a clean sweep this season in the women’s hockey division. With the 9-a-side league, cup and league under their belt any outside observer could easily have believed that the women’s hockey division was a one-sided affair. However as Saturday May 28th provide it...
