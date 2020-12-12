Europa ladies clinch third spot in first season (incl. Image gallery)
Europa FC Women’s hockey clinched a third place finish in their first competitive outing since they were founded last year. Under the reigns of Christian Zammitt, Europa managed to get a spot in the play-off for third and fourth place in the inaugural 9-a-side women’s tournament against Bavaria Hawks Blues. The latter presented a steep...
