Europa Ladies hockey to get taste of European competitions
Europa FC Ladies Hockey who had initially been placed as one of the reserve list teams in Eurohockey competitions will be getting ether chance to play this summer. The team, who were successful in their debut domestic league season and continue to one of the favorites for the title this season have announced they have...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here