Europa make clean sweep of trophies in futsal
Europa FC Futsal left no doubt as their their superiority this season making a clean sweep of trophies and maintaining their unbeaten record throughout. With a narrow 4-5 victory against Lynx this Sunday, Europa claimed their final trophy of the season after claiming the Luis Bonavia Trophy, the League Play-offs, the league itself and now...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here