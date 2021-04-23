Europa make hard work of it against Lions
Europa 2-0 Lions It was far from a classic Friday night of football at the Victoria Stadium as Europa jumped to the top of the National League, at least until Saturday’s results were known. Two goals from Dylan Borge and Ibrahim Ayew on either side of the half provided Europa with the three points against...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here