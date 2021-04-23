Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa make hard work of it against Lions

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd April 2021

Europa 2-0 Lions It was far from a classic Friday night of football at the Victoria Stadium as Europa jumped to the top of the National League, at least until Saturday’s results were known. Two goals from Dylan Borge and Ibrahim Ayew on either side of the half provided Europa with the three points against...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Royal Navy confirms names of Gib Squadron’s new patrol boats

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

First recipients of new Governor’s Award for Merit

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Features

On World Earth Day Charlene Figueras looks back on Project 333

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Local News

Scientists to detect new Covid variants locally

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Bayside grab another trophy as Basketball league starts

23rd April 2021

Sports
The final 12-woman squad announced

23rd April 2021

Sports
No celebrations for athletics

23rd April 2021

Sports
Buzz returning to junior netball sessions

23rd April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021