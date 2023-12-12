Europa momentarily joint top of table

A 12-0 demolition of league debutants Hercules last week sees Europa FC Women’s momentarily joint first in the womens league with nine points, although having played one game more than leaders Lions Gibraltar.

An emphatic display by Europa started with early goals with Cantos scoring the first within seven minutes of play. Cantos was to add her second in the 19th minute after McGuigan had scored Europa’s second seven minutes earlier. Both players finishing with hattricks on the day. Todoran was to finish with a brace with Popham, Marcus, Howard and Escalona scoring the others.

In other matches last week a goal from De La Torre in the 41st minute provided Lynx FC Women with victory over Gibraltar Waves. This the first victory for Lynx who have faced defeats against Europa and Lions Gibraltar.

This week will see Gibraltar Waves take on the dauning task of facing Lions Gibraltar who remain unbeaten once again. Lions will be looking for the three points to maintain the points gap with Europa as they look to defend their title. Lynxs will be playing against Hercules looking to stretch their points tally.