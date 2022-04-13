Europa needed a comeback against Glacis to keep their chase at the top still open
Glacis United 1-2 Europa Following their defeat at the hands of league leaders Lincoln Red Imps last week Europa entered the match against Glacis United knowing that dropping any further points would effectively terminate their chase for the title. They were made to battle for the points forced to comeback from being 1-0 down in...
