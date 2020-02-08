Europa outclassed Lynx in 5-0 victory
Europa Fc consolidated their top of the league standing with a show of strength and power play which gave Lynx little sight of goal. The match , the first to be officiated by Maltese officials started with a minutes silence as a tribute to the late Antonio Avellano, founder of Gibsport, who had passed away...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here