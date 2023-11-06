Europa Point beats Europa for the first time

Ten years of professional football on the Rock since UEFA membership had never seen Europa Point beat Europa. However, this streak came to an end as Europa Point secured three points against a green and black Europa team that continues to look far from challenging for top places this season.

A dull match between two teams that didn't seem to have too many ideas on how to finish in the final third of the field was turned around in the 29th minute. A somewhat naive challenge from Parkinson in the penalty box provided Europa Point with a penalty. Jesselen made no mistake as he placed Europa Point ahead.

Things went from bad to worse for Europa as goalkeeper Zappacost received a knee in the face in the 32nd minute. Dropping to the ground momentarily unconscious, Zappacosta received immediate assistance from paramedics at the stadium and was soon back on his feet. The keeper, however, was not deemed fit to continue playing, and match official Tim Reoch gestured that he was reluctant to resume the match until he was satisfied with the keeper's fitness after the head injury.

This led to Zappacosta being substituted, to the anger of the player, who had to be reprimanded with a yellow card after kicking the post in frustration. Europa was forced to bring on Jordan Perez with little warm-up time given for the substitute goalkeeper. Perez, however, became an immediate hero with a superb one-arm flying save within seconds of joining the match. He also punched clear a corner kick under extreme pressure at his goalpost and made a further save as he collected the next shot that followed immediately after his clearance.

The match settled into its monotonous, dull display where neither team seemed to provide much confidence in front of the goal. Europa Point held on to their solitary goal and earned themselves a crucial three points, putting them ahead of Europa at the bottom of the table, with only Lions below the two. Europa, leaving without scoring once again, have only scored twice this season after playing six matches, with just one victory.