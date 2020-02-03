Europa Point cancel friendly with Wuhan team as precaution
Local football club Europa Point pulled out of a game this weekend with Chinese team Wuhan Zall, which originates from the city at the heart of the coronavirus epidemic. The decision came at the request of the Gibraltar Football Association, despite the Chinese team having been cleared by the Spanish health authorities on arrival to...
