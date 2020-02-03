Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News Sports

Europa Point cancel friendly with Wuhan team as precaution

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd February 2020

Local football club Europa Point pulled out of a game this weekend with Chinese team Wuhan Zall, which originates from the city at the heart of the coronavirus epidemic. The decision came at the request of the Gibraltar Football Association, despite the Chinese team having been cleared by the Spanish health authorities on arrival to...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

A solemn ceremony laced with chants and cheers as Gibraltar lowers EU flag

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Brexit

UK and Gib play down claims on Rock and future negotiation 

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Brexit

Spain wants ‘area of shared prosperity’, new Foreign Minister says

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Sports

Harvey Dixon wins 10km Flat (Eastside) - (inclusive of special feature behind the scenes video)

Sun 2nd Feb, 2020

Local News

Island Games 2019 raised £4.9m in revenue for Gibraltar  

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Campions defeated by the narrowest of margins as young players tested

2nd February 2020

Sports
‘Great quality’ seen in cycling qualifiers

2nd February 2020

Sports
Gib Cyclists to head to Algarve Bike Challenge

2nd February 2020

Sports
Harvey Dixon wins 10km Flat (Eastside) - (inclusive of special feature behind the scenes video)

2nd February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020