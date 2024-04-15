Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa Point finish in top six

By Stephen Ignacio
15th April 2024

Friday night's first weekend match in the final matchday of round two saw Europa Point take on Bruno Magpies. This was a crucial match for Europa Point, who, although in the top six, needed to secure some points if they were to ensure a top-six finish and play in the third round. With Lynx, Mons Calpe, and Manchester 62 all vying for a spot in the top six, the results of matches on Saturday and Sunday could directly impact their fate.

For Bruno's part, they had already secured a top-six finish. However, with Europa in the Rock Cup final, they needed to continue closing the gap with Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph to secure a place in Europe, although challenging for the title seemed distant. Eight points behind the leaders and with only eighteen points left to play for, all they could do was aim for better results than their rivals on a consistent basis to challenge for the title.

The first twenty minutes of the match on Friday saw no team taking control, with the game feeling somewhat nervy on both sides. Europa Point tried to maintain their defensive lines while seeking opportunities to break into Bruno's half. Meanwhile, Bruno, despite having more possession, struggled to maintain fluidity in their game.

As the first half-hour passed, Europa Point started making headway into Bruno’s half. A foul on Jesselen at the edge of the penalty area provided them with their best chance to test Hankins’ goal. However, Andersen's shot struck the defensive wall, and his rebound attempt was off target.

Missed opportunities from Europa Point left the door open for Bruno Magpies to take the lead in the 36th minute. A quick break and a well-placed ball into the goalmouth allowed Alvarez to slot the ball past the keeper for the opening goal.

However, Bruno Magpies couldn't hold onto their lead for long. Some lackluster defending allowed Europa Point to level the score as Jessen found space to power a shot past Hankins.

As the first half drew to a close, Bruno Magpies regained the lead with a goal from Ronco following a corner kick.

In the second half, Europa Point struggled to break down Bruno's defense, with their slow movement forward posing little threat. Despite their efforts, they failed to test Hankins until the final minutes when a freekick resulted in a goal, leveling the score.

Europa Point managed to hold on for a crucial point, putting them three points ahead of Manchester 62. While the dropped points didn't change much for Bruno Magpies in third place, it left them at risk of falling further behind their rivals.

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Brexit

'General political lines' agreed on airport, mobility and goods in high-level Brussels treaty meeting

Fri 12th Apr, 2024

Local News

Guardia Civil vessel hits runway light

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Former employees report fraud over contract termination

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Brexit

Albares slams Schinas’ ‘very unfortunate’ comments on Gibraltar treaty talks

Thu 4th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby U13’s attend the Portugal Rugby Youth Festival

15th April 2024

Sports
Eagles prepare for Euro Hockey knowing they are once again League Champions

15th April 2024

Sports
Bavaria claim RBT title

15th April 2024

Sports
Manchester 62 end Lynx's season

15th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024