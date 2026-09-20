Europa Point Lighthouse officially opens to the public

Europa Point Lighthouse operated by Trinity House has officially opened to the public after a soft launch in August.

The ceremony was led by Rear Admiral Iain Lower, Deputy Master of Trinity House, who reflected on a naval career that first brought him to Gibraltar in 1991 and on the personal significance of returning to open a lighthouse he had “navigated off out at sea many, many times.”

Also present for the ribbon cutting ceremony was the Deputy Governor, Marc Holland, Government Ministers Dr John Cortes and Christian Santos, members of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and Wright Tech both of whom are involved with the renovation and ensuring the lighthouse was ready and safe to open to the public.

Rear Admiral Lower described Europa Point Lighthouse as Trinity House’s most southerly lighthouse and a symbol of the longstanding relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Europa Point Lighthouse is one of 65 lighthouses that Trinity House operates.

First lit in 1841, the lighthouse was built to provide a vital aid to navigation for mariners transiting one of the world’s busiest sea lanes the Strait of Gibraltar. That core function, he said remains, with some 300 ships a day – over 100,000 vessels a year – passing through.

Rear Admiral Lower also recalled a notable entry from the lighthouse’s order book, a visit in May 1921 by Japan’s Crown Prince Hirohito, later Emperor, and his entourage.

“Thanks to the help of the government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, we're pleased that everyone now has the opportunity to somehow follow in the Crown Prince's footsteps and enjoy one of the finest vantage points of the gateway to the Mediterranean, the Pillars of Hercules,” he said.

“It's beautiful, isn't it? The Strait, and our job at Trinity House is to help keep it that way.”

Mr Holland welcomed guests and hailed the opening of the lighthouse as an important addition to Gibraltar’s tourism offering, which will bring more people to the Rock’s southernmost point.

He shared a personal connection to Trinity House lighthouses, recalling his childhood in Eastbourne, East Sussex, beneath the cliffs overlooking Beachy Head Lighthouse, which is painted in the same familiar colours.

For him, lighthouses, “have symbolised summer, the power of the elements and Britian’s Maritime history.”

Discovering a Trinity House lighthouse in Gibraltar had, he said, given him “a piece of home or connection” here.

He underlined that while Europa Point Lighthouse is today fully automated, equipped with LED lights and remotely monitored from Harwich in Essex, it remains an operational aid to navigation, its original purpose has not changed after more than 180 years.

Over time, he added, the lighthouse has also become “much more than just a navigational aid” it is now one of the most photographed locations in Gibraltar.

He also noted that given Gibraltar’s density and limited open spaces he said places like Europa Point offer residents a rare sense of space and freedom, as well as a powerful vantage point looking across to Africa.

He welcomed the fact that the lighthouse has been preserved and opened for public enjoyment, allowing future generations to appreciate both its maritime role and its cultural significance.

Alongside Rear Admiral Lower, taking up the scissors, he said: “We officially declare the Europa Point Lighthouse open.”

Guests were then invited inside for the unveiling of commemorative plaques before tours of the lighthouse and a post event celebration in the Europa Point cafe took place.

Speaking to the Chronicle after the tour Rear Admiral Lower described the significance of the lighthouse and its setting.

“It has remained a constant because of the constancy of the importance of the Straits of Gibraltar to international trade and world shipping.”

He first arrived in Gibraltar in 1991 as a very junior officer and has returned regularly throughout his career. For him, rounding Europa Point remains a powerful moment.

“Europa Point, as you come round the corner, is just iconic… that navigation mark… it’s very meaningful when you’re coming in from sea, especially if the weather’s poor, especially if the fog is down,” he said.

He also recalled that during his last command of HMS Dragon in 2013 after an extended deployment in the Eastern Mediterranean he arranged for his then teenage sons to join the ship in Gibraltar for the return passage to the UK.

“Us sailing out on HMS Dragon that evening at sunset, conning the ship and then turning around and looking, frankly the expression of disbelief in my boys’ faces was the highlight of my career,” he said. “That took place in Gibraltar. So it’s close to my heart.”

The lighthouse at Europa Point is maintained and operated by Trinity House, asked why Trinity House is involved in Gibraltar, he noted the long intertwining histories of the Rock and the UK.

“We’re proud to continue to operate [this lighthouse]. There’s something there about the closeness of the relationship between Gibraltar and Britain, and it’s an honour for us to continue to provide this service.”

He also noted that Gibraltar continues to serve as a first and last port of call for many Royal Navy deployments, reinforcing the Rock’s emotional and operational significance for generations of sailors.

Trinity House already offers public access and tours at several lighthouses around the UK, including Portland Bill in England, South Stack in Wales, with work under way to reopen The Lizard in Cornwall. In Southwold, a partnership with Adnams Brewery allows visitors to combine a brewery tour with a lighthouse visit on a single ticket.

Inside the Gibraltar lighthouse, visitors will find references to a European Lighthouse Tour, a recently established initiative designed to raise the profile of significant lighthouses across Europe.