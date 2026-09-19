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Sat 19th Sep, 2026

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Features

Gabriella Luque represents Gibraltar at Mrs Europe 2026 in Tallinn

Gabriela Luque.

By Maria Jesus Corrales
19th September 2026

Gabriella Luque represents Gibraltar in the Mrs Europe 2026 pageant in Tallinn, Estonia, after being crowned 1st Princess at Mrs Gibraltar 2026 last month. 

She was subsequently selected by Idol Productions to represent Gibraltar internationally as Mrs Europe - Gibraltar 2026. 

Luque arrived in Estonia on September 15, with the competition programme running through to the Grand Final today, September 19. 

The programme included a series of activities, photo shoots and masterclasses. 

On Wednesday, delegates took part in a national costume photoshoot, followed by a tour of Tallinn’s Old Town and further photoshoots and activities. 

Thursday included the Mrs Europe Forum, where Luque presented her topic, Responsibility for social media. 

Her presentation focused particularly on young people and the importance of considering the use of social media, as well as the impact words and actions online can have on others. 

The delegates also visited a rehabilitation centre later that day and took part in an evening masterclass. 

Friday included further activities and masterclasses, followed by the final rehearsal ahead of the competition. 

The Mrs Europe 2026 Grand Final took place on Saturday, September 19, beginning at 4.15pm following the general rehearsal. The delegates also attended the Grand Final dinner that evening. 

Luque returned home after the competition, with the official programme concluding on Sunday, September 20. 

The organisation said: “we’re extremely proud to have her representing Gibraltar and hopefully everyone back home will get behind her and wish her the very best over the next few days.” 

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