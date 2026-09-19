Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 19th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Feetham prepares to consider ‘most difficult options’ for sex offenders

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
18th September 2026

The Minister for Justice Nigel Feetham said he is considering the “most difficult options” to protect against child sexual offenders during his speech opening the Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers biennial conference.

Mr Feetham was present under his responsibilities for financial services and linked the conference’s theme, Beyond the Obvious, to discuss how this thinking permeates his ministry’s work in relation to sexual offending.

He told the conference at the Sunborn and that the Government has had to “confront an uncomfortable reality” that either sexual offending is increasing or detection and reporting has improved.

He added that he is working on legislative measures to toughen sentencing for serious sexual offences and, if there is a need to “go further”, the Government will.

“We are prepared to consider the most difficult options if the measures we have announced do not deliver the protection that our children deserve, even those that some may regard as extreme,” Mr Feetham said.

“Nothing should be off the table when the safety of children is concerned.”

“I say this in my address in this conference about Beyond the Obvious because our response here must also go beyond the obvious. So that the message is clear – this must stop.”

“If it doesn’t, those who commit these horrendous crimes against our children will certainly not be expecting what option we might consider next. And it will not just be chemical castration.”

Mr Feetham said the “obvious response in other countries” has been to “focus only” on the rehabilitation of the offender.

But, he said, the responsibility of all governments also extends to the protection of victims and the wider public.

“I have said repeatedly that compassion is for the victims, not for the perpetrators of serious crime,” he said.

“We therefore had to ask: How do we protect the public and make sure that the system properly considers the risk of reoffending? And how do we make sure that the voices of victims and their families are heard?”

He said the Government has had to look carefully at whether Gibraltar’s systems and laws remained fit for purpose.

“Once we accepted that reality, the question could not simply be: Can the current justice system deal with this?” Mr Feetham said.

“The question had to be: Are our laws and our systems appropriate today to reduce the risk of further harm tomorrow? That thinking has informed the work we have undertaken to strengthen the framework around serious sexual offences, including tightening parole provisions, strengthening public protection safeguards, addressing the use of cautions, and ensuring that the views of victims and their families are properly taken into account.”

He added that particularly when the safety of children is concerned, the Gibraltar has a responsibility to do “everything within our power to protect them”.

“This is why we are not stopping here and I am now working on further legislative measures to strengthen the deterrent against serious sexual offending. And if we have to go further we will.”

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar seeks solution after residents wrongly registered on EES 

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Finance sector must anticipate ‘blind spots’ and ‘dangerous assumptions’ - Feetham 

Fri 18th Sep, 2026

UK/Spain News

Spanish police perform CPR on man who collapsed near frontier

Wed 16th Sep, 2026

Local News

Additional morning bus services added on Eastside and South District

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GibLink Marbella draws 160 as Manchester speaker line-up announced

18th September 2026

Local News
GSD to probe Gibraltar Sovereign Wealth Fund in parliament 

18th September 2026

Local News
Trial of police sergeant accused of attempted rape enters final phase 

18th September 2026

Local News
Finance sector must anticipate ‘blind spots’ and ‘dangerous assumptions’ - Feetham 

18th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026