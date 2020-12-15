Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa Point never gave up as Mons grab three vital points

By Stephen Ignacio
15th December 2020

Mons Calpe grabbed three vital points against Europa Point for their bid to finish in the top six after the first round of matches in the Gibraltar National League. What should have been an easy victory, after finishing 4-0 ahead at half-time, became a scramble a scramble to survive after Europa Point tried to achieve...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to ease regional restrictions from Saturday

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rapid Covid-19 testing service to open at Gib Airport

Mon 14th Dec, 2020

Local News

Government confirms sixth Covid-19 death in Gibraltar

Mon 14th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Bavaria Blue Stars retain second division title

15th December 2020

Sports
Europa jump to top of the league in match where HGPs were in abundance

13th December 2020

Sports
Under 19s training for 2021 (incl. image gallery)

13th December 2020

Sports
Rogers cruises past competition as he wins the 10K (Incl. image gallery)

13th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020