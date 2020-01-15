Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa Point open 2020 with a win

By Stephen Ignacio
15th January 2020

The Challenge Group of the National League got underway on Tuesday with Boca Juniors Gibraltar taking on Europa Point. With the league now split into the upper and lower tier of the division this was not expected to be a match which would grab much attention. Europa Point went ahead early on through Lopez who...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Local News

Action for Housing highlights ‘shameful’ eviction case

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

GGCA champions Customs’ members after collision incident

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

UK/Spain News

UK regulator bans punters from using credit cards for online gambling

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Basketball - Women’s team Flamingos grab points from Kindred All Stars

15th January 2020

Sports
Volleyball - All action Tuesdays at Tercentenary Sports Hall.

15th January 2020

Sports
Lincoln and Europa in six goal thriller

15th January 2020

Sports
Futsal - Concerns hieghtened on allegations of ‘over-use’ of players

15th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020