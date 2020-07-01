Europa Pool and Bathing Pavilion use extended to include Silver Time users

Europa Pool and the Bathing Pavilion is now also available for those who are eligible for Silver Time.

Previously just those eligible for Golden Hour could attend the Pool and Pavilion, now both those eligible for Golden Hour and Silver Time can attend.

Anyone with a Silver Time pass may also make use of the Europa Pool on Mondays and Tuesdays and the Bathing Pavilion Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Silver Time is for those who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 due to a medical condition

Arrangements have been made to ensure that social distancing will be observed at these locations.

“Having monitored the current take up by those who are eligible to Golden Hour, it is safe for us to extend the use of these spaces to individuals who are eligible to make use of Silver Time on the designated days,” Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies Samantha Sacramento said.

“For as long as there are people who are considered to be clinically vulnerable to this virus, we will make arrangements to provide a spaces to mitigate risks.”