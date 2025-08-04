Europa Pool closed following vandalism incident

The Europa Pool will remain closed today after a serious act of vandalism was discovered early this morning.

The incident occurred when the Pool Manager opened the facility for routine checks and to allow cleaning staff access. Staff found that faecal matter had been deliberately smeared across the toilet walls. Although no structural damage was identified, the level of contamination was described as significant.

The Royal Gibraltar Police were contacted immediately, and the incident is under investigation.

Further inspection revealed faeces in the pool water, around the poolside, and in other areas of the complex. Standard public health protocols were activated, including three full filtration cycles and a comprehensive sanitisation process before the facility can safely reopen.

The pool is expected to reopen tomorrow, subject to clearance from the Environmental Agency.

This is not the first instance of vandalism of this nature at the Europa Pool. The Government of Gibraltar noted that such acts disrupt public access during the busy summer season and place additional pressure on GSLA staff and resources.

As a preventative measure, the Government is considering the installation of CCTV at the Europa Pool and other recreational facilities to enhance monitoring and security.

The Government of Gibraltar condemned the incident and called on the public to help protect shared community spaces.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Royal Gibraltar Police or reach out to the GSLA via 200 73601, 57349000 or email poolinfo@gsla.gi.