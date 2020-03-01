Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Europa remain unbeaten in the league

By Stephen Ignacio
1st March 2020

With four matches left to play Europa continue five points ahead from their closest rivals St. Joseph's. A convincing seven goal victory against Lions Gibraltar added three points to their tally. It was an easy victory for Europa who scored their first early on in the match. Although it took sometime to see the goals...

