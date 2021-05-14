Europa replaced by Lincoln Red Imps for Rock Cup Final after they fail on their appeal

The Gibraltar FA has this evening confirmed Lincoln Red Imps will be playing the Rock Cup final against Glacis United instead of Europa.

In a statement issued this evening it says “that its Independent Appeals Committee has considered Europa FC’s appeal against the Association’s decision that during their Semi Final fixture, on the 20th April 2021, versus Lincoln Red Imps FC, Europa FC breached the Rock Cup's competition rules.”

The Independent Appeals Committee has upheld the Gibraltar FA’s decision, meaning that Europa FC forfeit their Semi Final fixture.

Lincoln Red Imps FC have been awarded a 3-0 win for the semi-final tie against Europa and are through to the 2021 Rock Cup Final, where they will take on Glacis United FC on Wednesday 19th May 2021.

Lincoln Red Imps are still on track for a league and cup double after the latest decision.