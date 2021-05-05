Europa see their hopes for the title slip away
On a day in which St Joseph’s FC mourned the loss of former player manager Gonzalo Aguliera, who provided the club with their only league title, the blues came out with a result which returns them into the mix for the title battle. A 2-0 win against second placed Europa sees St Joseph’s step closer...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here