Europa send St Joseph’s packing from Rock Cup
St Joseph’s head coach Procopio will be questioning his decision to leave out from the Rock Cup quarter final four players who played a crucial role in Saturday’s dominance of the match against Europa. The absence of players such as Delgado, Gonzalez Maroto, Mouehli and Barnett from the starting eleven played a crucial factor as...
