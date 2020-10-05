Europa sign new goalkeeper ahead of start of season
Europa have added to their list of goalkeepers following the departure of Dayle Coleing to Glentoran this summer. In their latest announcement the green and blacks announced having signed Jesús Romero Correa better known as "Gato Romero" from AlgecirasCF. A native from Seville the Spanish goalkeeper adds to the veteran keepers already on Europa’s list....
