Tue 16th Jun, 2020

Europa Sports Complex re-opens doors to sport

Braintree London Trip 211019 ( Photo John Bugeja) including Installation Meeting Rosslyn Lodge, G UGLE Visit

By Stephen Ignacio
16th June 2020

The Europa Sports Complex will start to see a return of some of its sports facilities back in use as from this week. The complex which has housed the Nightingale field hospital facilities during the present public health crisis saw sports such as squash, cricket, rugby and darts come to a complete stop all its...

