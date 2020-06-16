Europa Sports Complex re-opens doors to sport
The Europa Sports Complex will start to see a return of some of its sports facilities back in use as from this week. The complex which has housed the Nightingale field hospital facilities during the present public health crisis saw sports such as squash, cricket, rugby and darts come to a complete stop all its...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here