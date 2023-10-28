Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Europa Stages Dramatic Comeback to Secure First Win of the Season

By Stephen Ignacio
28th October 2023

The Victoria Stadium witnessed a thrilling Europa versus Glacis United match that ended with a scoreline of 3-2 in favor of Europa, marking their first victory of the season. The encounter had fans on the edge of their seats as both teams showcased intense and competitive football. Although there were just a handful of fans watching from the stands.

Europa, who were still searching for their first win of the season, came into the match with determination. They immediately tried to create early chances, putting Glacis on the defensive. In the early moments, it was clear that Europa's intensity had Glacis chasing back to defend.

The match didn't shy away from physicality, with both sides showing their aggressive intent. However, it was Glacis who had the next best chance with a quick break, which saw the ball roll across the goal, narrowly avoiding a finish. Europa was then forced to dig deep in defense.

Gibson from Europa was particularly effective in the first quarter of an hour, giving Glacis defenders a headache. However, his effectiveness waned when Labrador found himself out of position, leaving few options for Europa.

Glacis, solid in defense, began to apply pressure on Europa, earning a corner and threatening the opposition's goal, something that Europa struggled to do at the other end.

Tensions rose as Glacis continued to press forward. Nganga tested Europa's defense with quick breakaways, but they held their ground. However, Europa's offensive energy seemed to dwindle as Glacis gained momentum.

Europa struggled to be effective in the final third, with their center forward contained by Glacis' defense. On the half-hour mark, ineffective defending led to a penalty for Glacis, which Trotman converted with ease, giving them the lead.

Boosted by the goal, Glacis took command of the game and continued to press for a second. However, Europa weathered the storm and began searching for a way forward.

Labrador, who had been struggling to make an impact, finally found his opportunity on the 50th minute, leveling the score with his first goal. Some lackluster defending by Glacis allowed him to tap in a rebound off the keeper from close range.

Labrador wasn't done yet, as he added his second goal on the 77th minute. Europa, energized by the equalizer, put more pressure on Glacis, who left spaces open as they searched for a comeback.

Europa maintained their lead into injury time and secured their victory with a third goal from Bchari. Angel Gonzalez grabbed a late second goal for Glacis, but with ten men on the field due to Carlin's expulsion in injury time, Glacis couldn't muster the numbers needed for a potential third goal.

Ultimately, Europa emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline, finally securing their first three points of the season in a thrilling and hard-fought match at the Victoria Stadium. The match, although starting with a depleted squad, ended with a dramatic turnaround and kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout.

In other matches Lions Gibraltar remain rooted at the foot of the table following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Europa Point. Lions now the only team not to have gathered any points after five matchdays.

