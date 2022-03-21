Europa take the big prize after penalty shoot out against Lynx
Europa FC Futsal ended both their league campaign and play-off finals unbeaten to claim the final big prize, a place in the UEFA Futsal Champions League this summer. Following last week’s narrow victory against Lynx, Europa needed to secure a second win to ensure that the play-offs would not be taken into a third match....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here