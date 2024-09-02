Europa triumphs in five-goal thriller against Mons Calpe

Europa FC secured their third consecutive win of the season in an exhilarating 3-2 victory over Mons Calpe FC, in a match that showcased both teams’ resilience and attacking prowess. The clash, filled with intensity and drama, saw Europa maintain their unbeaten record while momentarily climbing to the top of the league table.

The match began with a tentative tone as both sides recognized the significance of the encounter. Europa, who missed out on the top six for the first time last season, were determined to prove their resurgence, while Mons Calpe, fresh off a surprising opening victory, were keen to build on their early momentum.

Despite the cautious start, it was Mons Calpe who struck first, taking the lead just five minutes in. A swift combination of passes found Rubio Quiros on the edge of the penalty box, where he unleashed a speculative shot that slipped through the Europa defense and past the goalkeeper, nestling into the bottom corner. The early goal was a statement of intent from Mons Calpe, signaling that they were not just here to make up the numbers.

Europa, however, were not deterred. Although the goal rattled them initially, with some uncharacteristic defensive errors creeping in, they gradually began to assert themselves. Captain Mouheli played a crucial role in calming his side and organizing the backline, allowing Europa to regain their composure.

The equalizer came in the 19th minute, courtesy of Labrador Aguilar. A defensive lapse from Mons Calpe allowed Aguilar to find space in the box, and he made no mistake, calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to level the score. It was Europa’s first real chance of the match, and they capitalized perfectly, swinging the momentum in their favor.

Just one minute later, Europa had another opportunity, but a shot from outside the box was comfortably saved by Mons Calpe’s goalkeeper, Paulino Cataneda. The match continued to ebb and flow, with neither side willing to cede control.

As the half progressed, Europa began to look more dangerous, and their persistence paid off in the 32nd minute. Vinet, positioned perfectly in the box, took advantage of a blocked shot that rebounded to his feet. He controlled the ball with his chest and, with composure, squeezed it between the post and a defender to give Europa a 2-1 lead. It was a classic poacher’s goal, showcasing Vinet’s awareness and quick thinking.

The first half ended with Europa in the ascendancy, but Mons Calpe, who had shown flashes of their potential, were far from out of the contest.

The second half began with the same intensity as the first. Mons Calpe, known for their tenacity, pressed hard for an equalizer. Europa, meanwhile, opted to continue pushing forward rather than sitting back, leaving space for potential counter-attacks.

Mons Calpe’s persistence bore fruit in the 77th minute. After a series of substitutions that injected fresh energy into their ranks, Mons Calpe won a corner, and Montes Enrique rose highest at the far post to head the ball past Europa’s goalkeeper, leveling the score at 2-2. The goal set up a nail-biting final 10 minutes, with both sides sensing the opportunity to snatch a win.

Europa, however, showed their newfound resilience and determination under coach Di Piedi. Just six minutes after conceding, they struck back. Liporace Nuet, who had been a constant threat throughout the match, met a perfectly weighted cross from the wing, lunging forward to direct the ball into the net. His 83rd-minute goal put Europa back in front and proved to be the decisive moment of the match.

With the lead in hand, Europa focused on protecting their advantage as Mons Calpe threw everything forward in search of another equalizer. Despite their best efforts, Mons Calpe were unable to breach Europa’s defense again, and after 95 minutes of thrilling football, Europa emerged victorious.

The win not only gave Europa three valuable points but also temporarily elevated them to the top of the table, a significant morale boost after last season’s disappointments. For Mons Calpe, the loss was a harsh reminder of the fine margins in football, but their performance, particularly in the second half, showed they are capable of challenging any team in the league.

Teams:

Europa FC: Angeletti (GK), Gomes Mendes, Marchesano Hernandez, Labrador Aguilar, Quintana, Vittorio (Galan Pedrosa - 87’), Mouheli (C), Vinet (Parody - 65’), Yeo, Liporace Nuet, Del Rio (Spingola - 89’).

Mons Calpe FC: Cataneda (GK), Espinosa Onate (Bartkowiak - 87’), Montes Enrique, Ayala Sanchez (C) (Gonzalez Garcia - 74’), Clinton (Mansfield - 46’), Olmedo Gonzalez, Parkinson, Chichon (Garro - 74’), Consigliero (Garro - 74’), Cosano Diaz, Rubio Quiros (Valdivia - 74’).

With the season still in its early stages, both teams will look to build on their performances as they continue to navigate the challenges of the league. For now, Europa can celebrate a hard-fought win in what has been a promising start to their campaign.

Images by Christian Correa

