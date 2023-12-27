Europa Valmar Triumphs in an Epic Battle

In a thrilling mixed basketball match held at the Tercentenary Sports Hall Court 2 in Gibraltar on December 20, 2023, Europa Valmar emerged victorious with a final score of 68, defeating their worthy opponents, Lincoln Bayside, who scored 60 points. The match was marked by intense competition, as the lead changed hands eight times and the score was tied on seven occasions. Both teams showcased their shooting prowess, with Europa Valmar sinking four impressive 3-point shots, while Lincoln Bayside managed to score five from beyond the arc. It was an exhilarating clash that showcased the true spirit of the game.

The match commenced with an intense first period, where both teams fought tooth and nail for every point. Lincoln Bayside took the lead multiple times, displaying their offensive prowess. However, Europa Valmar responded with equal vigor, led by the outstanding performance of Louis

Alexander Dalmedo, who scored 11 points, including a remarkable 3-pointer. The period ended with a narrow score of 19-18 in favor of Lincoln Bayside.

As the game progressed into the second period, the intensity only grew stronger. Lead changes were aplenty, with Europa Valmar showcasing their resilience and determination. Yair Bluestein stepped up for Europa Valmar, contributing six crucial points to maintain their momentum. Lincoln Bayside fought back admirably, with Jose Daniel Cassaglia and Daniel Cassaglia making significant contributions. The period concluded with Bayside holding a slim 30-27 lead.

The third period witnessed another fierce battle on the court. Lincoln Bayside mounted an impressive 8-0 run, tightening the scoreline. However, Europa Valmar remained undeterred, with Louis Alexander Dalmedo continuing to shine and amassing eight points. The period ended with Bayside maintaining a narrow advantage, leading 46-42.

Entering the final period, both teams were determined to seize the victory. Europa Valmar made a stunning comeback with a powerful 9-0 run, led by the exceptional performance of Louis Alexander Dalmedo, who added 13 points to their tally. The lead changed hands once again, but Europa Valmar’s resilience proved unmatched. As the clock ticked down, Europa Valmar solidified their dominance, ultimately securing a well-deserved victory with a final score of 68-60.

The match showcased outstanding performances from players on both sides. For Lincoln Bayside, Daniel Cassaglia, Jose Daniel Cassaglia, and Nico Perez displayed their skills and tenacity, contributing significantly to their team’s efforts.

However, it was Louis Alexander Dalmedo from Europa Valmar who stole the show with an impressive 35 points, showcasing their versatility and determination. Together with Pablo Postigo Rios and Enrique Navarro Bermejo, they formed a formidable trio that proved instrumental in Europa Valmar’s triumph.

