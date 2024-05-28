Europa Valmar win GABBA League

Europa Valmar beat nearest rivals Lincoln Bayside to maintain their unbeaten record and clinch this season’s League Championship.

Having lost the first round match by 19 points, Lincoln Bayside needed to win this one by 20 and hope that Bavaria Blue Stars would beat Europa Valmar in the last match of the season, to level on points and take the title on the head-to-head. They never got close, as Europa Valmar took the first quarter 25-11. Lincoln Bayside tried hard to stay in the match, but Europa Valmar took the next two quarters 24-18, 19-17 to start the last quarter 22 points ahead (68-46), and they went on to win by 82-64.

HERCULES RESERVES TAKE CHALLENGER LEAGUE

Hercules Reserves made sure of winning the Challenger League, previously known as the Second Division, by beating Lincoln Bayside Reserves in their penultimate match.

Their nearest challengers, Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves, can level on points if they win their last match and Hercules lose theirs, but the latter beat them in their two matches and are, therefore, champions in the event of it going to the head-to-head.

BAVARIA BLUE STARS WIN U14 GIRLS LEAGUE

This League was decided in the last match as the eventual champions and Damex Gators had each lost one match, against each other, and victory went to Stars by 45-32.

FULL RESULTS

ELITE LEAGUE (First Division):

Bavaria Blue Stars 74 (Angel Guerrero 36, Alvaro Guzman 15) - U18 Select 61 (Louis Dalmedo 18, Quentin McGlashan 13, Danny Cassaglia 12);

Lincoln Bayside 102 (Michael Rodriguez 25, Kaylan Balloqui 21, Adrian Mateos 19, Jamie Mesilio 17, Victor Chernodalia 14) - Hercules FC 65 (Miguel Valverde 35, Jairo Ledesma 10, Ruben Vera 10);

Europa Valmar 90 (Mohamed El Yettefti 28, Marius Grigaitis 15, Gustavo Guerra 12, Javi Guerra 10, Badr Boulaich 10) - RCA Bricklayers 48 (Roydon Reyes 12, Gareth Balban 10);

Europa Valmar 82 (El Yettefti 16, Javi Guerra 14, Grigaitis 11, Jack Tunbridge 11) - Lincoln Bayside 64 (Mesilio 18, Rodriguez 12, Callum Vinales 11);

Bavaria Blue Stars 98 (Chico Ortiz 27, Yome 17, Leandro Furlan 14, Alex Valor 12, Javi Duarte 11) - RCA Bricklayers 72 (Ian Yeats 18, Ching Chan Thong 17, Nicky López 15, Balban 10);

U18 Select 68 (Nathan Vaughan 15, Danny Cassaglia 12, McGlashan 11) - Hercules FC 53 (Alberto Vazquez 16, Ledesma 14, JM Camacho 11).

CHALLENGER LEAGUE (Second Division)

GibYellow Beasts 65 (Gareth Balban 20, Jason Schwartz 17, Tyrone Kabingue 11) - Europa Valmar Fusion 50 (Ayman Sayah 16);

Europa Valmar Reserves 57 (Marco O’Connor 19, Raul Fernandez 14) - Bavaria Blue Stars Giants (Stuart Felice 20);

GibYellow Beasts 101 (David Connor 26, Balban 19, McGlashan 18, Haitham El Hichou 11) - Europa Valmar Reserves 58 (Pablo Postigo 21, Jack Tunbridge 15, Seth Davidson 12);

Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 46 - Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 43;

Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 74 (Nathan Vaughan 20, Ethan Bocarisa 18, Victor Carrasco 10) - Lincoln Bayside Reserves 47 (Charles Billups 12, Kingsley Sylvester 12);

Europa Valmar Reserves 71 (Davidson 21, Tunbridge 17, Jaydan Wink 11) -Europa Valmar Fusion 50 (James Falzun 14, Sayah 12, Jamal Atoloye 10);

Hercules Reserves 63 (Camacho 17, Juanma Cabrita 13, Ledesma 11, Vera 10) - Lincoln Bayside Reserves 52 (Vinales 15, Liam Yeats 15, Danny Cassaglia 11).

U18 LEAGUE

Bavaria Blue Stars 71 (Vaughan 20, Theo Dalmedo 18, Camron Henwood 12, Julian Teuma 11) - Deloitte Dragons 68 (Connor 35, McGlashan 20).

U16 LEAGUE

Bavaria Blue Stars 51 (Javi Andrews 21, Ahmed El Zain 14) - Deloitte Dragons 30 (Javi Felice 14).

U14 BOYS LEAGUE

Europa Valmar 52 (Maxi Torres 22, Jamie Attias 17) - Lincoln Bayside 35 (Andres Luque 10);

Damex Gators 65 (Jake Canepa 16, Youssef Laghrich 12, Jack Cassaglia 10, Juliusz Wojniak 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars Pink 44 (Ben Lejeune 15, Shae Felice 11).

U14 GIRLS LEAGUE

Bavaria Blue Stars 45 (Brylee Costa 16, Beau Reyes 11) - Damex Gators 32 (Jannat El Yettefti 15);

Europa Valmar 45 (Briella Bagu 28, Adriana Hernandez 16) - Lincoln Bayside 39.

U12 MIXED LEAGUE

Europa Valmar 62 (Ralph Falero Manktelow 41, Jake Torres 13) - Hercules 54 (Briella Bagu 28, Max De Haro 12, Leah Duarte 10);

Europa Valmar 45 (Falero Manktelow 17) - Damex Gators 44 (Charlie Figueras Garcia 18, Chloe Balban 14);

Bavaria Blue Stars 34 (Isla Balban 14) - Damex Gators 26 (Balban 10);

Europa Valmar 46 (Falero Manktelow 33) - Lincoln Bayside 41 (Liam Byrne 16, Harry Breeze 15).

The last match of the season, between League Champions Europa Valmar and last season’s champions Bavaria Blue Stars, followed by trophy and medal presentations to some of this season’s champions, will be played on Wednesday (tip-off 8:15 pm).