Europa will head to Kosovo while Magpies will face Irish opponents

Europa FC will be travelling to Kosovo for their first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League after being drawn against Dukagjini whilst Bruno Magpies will travel to Ireland once again where they face Dundalk in their first leg.

The latter match will see Louie Annesley come face to face against a Gibraltar club, the Gibraltar international who recently featured in Gibraltar’s match against the Republic of Ireland having this past season moved to the Irish side where he recently started to regain his position after illness.

Both Europa and Bruno Magpies will play their second leg matches in Gibraltar (this dependent on any changes to the schedule due to the fact both play at the one stadium, with second leg ties scheduled for July 20).

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round draw took place on Tuesday 20 June at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The two-legged first qualifying round ties will take place on 13 and 20 July.

First qualifying round draw

Group 1

Sutjeska (MNE) vs Cosmos (SMR) Balzan (MLT) vs Domžale (SVN) Vaduz (LIE) vs Neman Grodno (BLR) Ararat-Armenia (ARM) vs Egnatia (ALB) Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO) vs Sarajevo (BIH)

Group 2

Alashkert (ARM) vs Arsenal Tivat (MNE) Željezničar (BIH) vs Dinamo Minsk (BLR) La Fiorita (SMR) vs Zimbru Chisinau (MDA) Maribor (SVN) vs Birkirkara (MLT) Tirana (ALB) vs Dinamo Batumi (GEO)

Group 3

Dundalk (IRL) vs Magpies (GIB) Víkingur (FRO) vs Inter Escaldes (AND) Progrès Niederkorn (LUX) vs Gjilani (KOS) Linfield (NIR) vs Vllaznia (ALB) KA (ISL) vs Connah's Quay Nomads (WAL)

Group 4

Shkëndija (MKD) vs Haverfordwest (WAL) Haka (FIN) vs Crusaders (NIR) HB (FRO) vs Derry City (IRL) Riga (LVA) vs Víkingur Reykjavík (ISL) Žilina (SVK) vs Levadia Tallinn (EST)

Group 5

Pyunik (ARM) vs Narva Trans (EST) Panevezys (LTU) vs Milsami (MDA) Tobol Kostanay (KAZ) vs Honka Espoo (FIN) Dunajská Streda (SVK) vs Dila Gori (GEO) Makedonija (MKD) vs RFS (LVA)

Group 6

Dukagjini (KOS) vs Europa (GIB) Penybont (WAL) vs FC Santa Coloma (AND) Hegelmann Litauen (LTU) vs Shkupi (MKD) Diddeleng (LUX) vs St Patrick's (IRL) B36 (FRO) vs Paide (EST) Gżira United (MLT) vs Glentoran (NIR)