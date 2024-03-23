Europa Women and Wales 40 play out entertaining one-all draw

Europa women’s Hockey 1-1 Wales 40

Europa, the Gibraltar hockey league champions, found themselves pressed hard by Wales 40 weeks ago as the visitors stamped their experience and prowess in the field. This was a different challenge for Europa, much akin to the type of challenge they will face in the coming weeks in European competitions. Wales, strong and physically fit with ample experience across the field, might have been playing a much younger side. Nevertheless, it was the younger team that had to regroup and reposition, made to increase their pace and play with added focus. Europa started to settle into a higher gear.

The first half was an exciting affair in which both teams were trying to expose each other’s vulnerabilities as they settled into the match. Europa had the first clear shot at goal. As the first quarter saw Europa settling down, they were starting to gain inches offensively, taking the game to Wales, who had the roll of the ball in their favor in the earlier minutes. Strong, powerful, consistent passing, with challenges not being walked away from, made for a physical power game which Gibraltar was not used to seeing on a regular basis. The strong play made for a seemingly short first quarter played at a rapid pace. Scoreless, neither team had really tested the keepers, although defensive lines and midfields had been busy maintaining their lines.

The second quarter started evenly, with both sides looking at their offensive approaches. Solid defending at both ends canceled each other out. The pace started to slow down a bit, although Wales tried to drive down the flanks with some brave, focused defending impeding their way into the D. Wales earned a short corner as they tried to scramble clear from inside the goalmouth, the first time Wales had got near in the second quarter. Struck with some venom, the ball was hit over waist height, and the keeper unable to stop with her gloves. While the goal was initially given, protests from Europa’s coach were taken into advice, and the umpires discussed the ruling, disallowing the goal with no protests from Wales.

Although the match was friendly, the pace and urgency in which it was being played was akin to a cup match, raising tensions beyond the field, although players kept to the sportsmanship and good discipline which had been shown since the start. Europa were being given a run for their money, something only Bavaria had been able to do this season. Wales presented themselves as a perfect test to show they could take on the challenge of a further season in Europe. Europa struggled to get near Wales’ goal in the second quarter. There was some quality work on the field as they kept Wales within the middle third of the field for prolonged periods.

The second half ended scoreless, with neither team able to break the deadlock but having provided an entertaining first-half performance. The third quarter started with Europa sitting back in a deeper position as Wales pressed on them. Holding tight lines between the halfway line and the 25-yard lines, Europa impeded Wales’ progress and slowly started to build forward. Wales responded by upping their pressure and for a short time forcing errors in delivery. Still very much anyone’s game, the opportunities for goals remained lacking as both sides battled it out in the middle of the field. A green card for one of the Europa players was the first card of the day in what had been more of an accidental infringement than a malicious one as a Wales player was impeded from taking off from a foul. Europa conceded a short corner just moments later. Standing firm, Europa clearers, and it was Wales chasing to defend as a quick break saw four against one. The Wales keeper saving with a block, Europa player unfortunate to have lost her stick in the process and unable to return the rebound back towards goal. This saw Wales respond by lifting their gears and pushing Europa into their half to defend deep. Goalless at the final whistle of the third quarter, the match was to be determined in the fourth quarter where tired legs were expected to play a part.

Wales started the fourth quarter with a short corner, which was excellently defended by Europa. A hard body hit from a powerful hit left one of the Europa players on the ground injured, requiring assistance to come off the field for treatment. Europa broke the deadlock within moments after this, breaking from deep with Wales chasing runners but left behind. It was a simple tap-in against the keeper from an unmarked runner as Europa took the lead. Turning on the skill, Wales ran into Europa’s D with a twist and turn which had the crowd praising the play before Europa gave away a short corner. A number of deflections aiding Europa to stop a shot on goal as they once again cleared the danger. The visitors showed no sign of tiring and searched for the equalizer. The final minutes of the quarter saw Europa forced to protect their goal deep against a Wales 40 that continued to increase their momentum forward.

Europa tried to slow down the pace to break Wales’ momentum. The tactic began to work initially as Europa found their footing. This saw Europa actually forcing Wales into their half and coming close to their second with a deflected ball over the bar. Pressing high, Europa slowed Wales down further but found themselves having to dig deep as Wales regained possession. The visitors surged into the D, earning another short corner. Once again, even though losing one of their defenders, Europa held firm and impeded a shot coming in as they cleared the initial danger. Wales, however, regaining possession, maintained their pressure before Europa could again find a way to slow the pace once more. Europa had to maintain their focus as Wales worked hard to keep the pressure on them with two minutes left. A short corner in the final minutes, the only one which Wales had been able to get a shot to goal, was to see them equalize. The ball squeezed through the defense and goalpost to the celebrations of the Welsh side. The match ended in a one-all draw, somewhat of an appropriate scoreline with both sides having put in an entertaining and balanced encounter which had only seen goals in the latter minutes.