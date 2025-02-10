Europa Women grab first trophy after thriller with Bavaria Hawks

First Quarter

It did not take Europa long to win their first short corner. Intense pressure from the start, following a misplaced pass from Bavaria’s defense, saw Europa pile on the attacks.

Scrambling to clear the first short corner from the goalmouth, Bavaria conceded a second. A great block from the keeper was only tainted by the concession of yet another short corner.

Third time lucky, Bavaria managed to clear the ball off their goal line—but with Europa coming straight back at them.

The intense early minutes saw Bavaria get a brief respite when Europa sent a shot wide. Bavaria then made their first push into Europa’s half, gaining some momentum and managing to get a shot in, which was blocked by Zamara, Europa’s keeper.

Paris tested Zamara next with a surging run and powerful strike, well blocked by the keeper. Europa then conceded a short corner, but Bavaria’s first attempt was blocked again at the goalmouth.

It was now Europa’s turn to attack. A three-on-two run saw Casciaro get a shot off, but she slipped as she struck the ball, sending it into the side netting.

Europa came close again moments later, breaking behind the defense and sending a great ball past the keeper—only for it to be somehow stopped on the goal line before it could be tapped in.

The Women’s Cup final had started at an electric pace, with neither team willing to slow down.

As they approached the final minutes of the first quarter, Europa won yet another short corner, but Bavaria’s young keeper stood her ground and made another great save. She came to Bavaria’s rescue again, gloving away a lofted ball that was dipping into the top corner.

Despite being played at noon on a sunny but chilly Sunday, the final had attracted around 100 spectators. It was delivering all the excitement expected, though the first quarter ended in a deadlock.

Second Quarter

The second quarter began with a more tentative approach. The pace slowed somewhat as both sides tried to counter each other’s tactics and gain control of possession.

Casciaro tested Bavaria’s keeper first, making a surging run and firing a low-driven shot that was again well blocked by an outstretched leg.

Bavaria responded by pushing forward, but after losing possession, they found themselves back on the defensive.

The breathless intensity of the first quarter gave way to a more measured approach in the second, with fewer goalmouth actions but a stronger battle in the central third. Neither team could claim to be in full control.

Bavaria’s first real offensive threat saw Europa scramble to clear, packing the D with defenders.

A great run by Flower into the D led to a challenge that was controversially blown late, drawing criticism from Bavaria.

From the resulting short corner, Bavaria’s young keeper once again showed her quality, reacting with lightning-fast reflexes to glove away a last-second deflected ball that had wrong-footed her.

After giving away two consecutive passes in attack, the Bavaria coach urged his players to retain possession, as the Blue and Pinks struggled momentarily to find the final ball that could create a goal-scoring opportunity.

It was then Europa’s coach who was shouting instructions, frustrated at his team’s slow supply of passes to their forwards.

Although some decisions were disputed, the match remained largely free of controversy.

Bavaria’s keeper made another crucial block from a short-corner play, ensuring the deadlock remained as the teams headed into halftime.

Third Quarter – All to Play For

Bavaria, who had lost 4-1 in their last encounter with Europa, had already shown that this was a different game.

Europa attacked early in the third quarter and earned a short corner, but their attempt was ruled invalid after the ball was stopped inside the D.

Chrissie Caetano received the first green card of the match—a harsh call that she did not contest, as it was an apologetic challenge.

Europa made full use of the numerical advantage, breaking down the flank and putting a cross into the box, which was tapped in behind the defense to break the deadlock.

Rattled by both the loss of a player and the immediate goal, Bavaria struggled to settle and found themselves on the back foot.

Chrissie’s return steadied things for Bavaria, who then began searching for an equalizer.

Bavaria earned a short corner, with Natalie Caetano drawing a challenge. A well-worked short pass play led to a close-range strike that hit the wrong side of the post—a clear warning that Bavaria was still in the fight.

Once again, it was Natalie Caetano leading the charge, using her pace and skills to force another short corner.

This time, a combination between mother and daughter led to a shot at goal, which deflected past Zamara—Bavaria had leveled the score.

With renewed confidence, Bavaria pressed high, keeping Europa pinned in their own half. A quick Europa counterattack was soon halted, and Bavaria came back at them again.

Driven by three of their standout players, Bavaria looked the more confident side as the third quarter neared its end.

However, Europa had the final say in the quarter, forcing a strong save from Bavaria’s keeper.

The third quarter ended level at 1-1.

Fourth Quarter – The Decisive Moments

Bavaria pressed forward first, forcing Europa onto the defensive.

It wasn’t long before Europa responded, though.

Tired legs on both sides led to more mistakes, and quick counters began to create large gaps between defenses and attacking lines.

Shouts of “¡Vamos, vamos!” and “Work!” echoed around the pitch as both teams urged each other on for one final push to break the deadlock again.

Europa created a golden opportunity inside the D, but a last-ditch block on the goal line denied them the lead.

Europa kept up the pressure, winning a short corner—one that was heavily criticized by Bavaria’s players and coach.

The final attempt was deflected over the crossbar.

The final horn signaled the end of regulation time, meaning the match would be decided by a penalty shootout.

Penalty Shootout Drama

Bavaria’s young keeper set the tone, making two strong blocks from Europa’s first two attempts.

Bavaria took the lead after scoring in their first run.

Europa responded, scoring next, but Zamara forced the next Bavaria shooter to fire wide, leveling the score.

Again, two brilliant saves from Bavaria’s keeper earned praise—even from the senior men’s Grammarians keeper watching from the stands.

Bavaria regained the lead with a successful attempt.

Despite diving well to stop the next shot, Bavaria’s keeper couldn’t prevent the ball from rebounding into the net.

This time, it was Europa’s keeper who made the decisive save, leveling the scores again and leaving it all to the final shot.

With a confident strike, Europa sealed the win.

Zamara then forced Bavaria’s Heidi away from goal, and her attempted lob went wide.

Europa scored and lifted the first trophy of the season.

