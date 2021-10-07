Europa women’s hockey start 9-a-side campaign against Bavaria
Following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Presidents XI, women’s hockey league champions Europa will be looking ahead to this weekend when they push-off with a 2pm start in the 9-a-side hockey campaign against Bavaria Blue. The 9-a-side fixtures, which were still to be announced to the general public by the Gibraltar Hockey Association...
