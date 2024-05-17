Europa womens win first match in Challenge II

Europa 5-0 HK Zrinkevac

Europa Women's Hockey have started their Eurohockey Challenge II campaign on a positive note with an emphatic 5-0 victory against Croatian side HK Zrinkevac.

Playing in Poland, the Gibraltar women’s hockey league champions were to take an early lead with Reighann Mascarenhas-Olivero scoring after just five minutes of play.

Europa had to wait until the second quarter when in the 23rd minute Dana Garcia was to add their second.

With greater possession of the ball it was Reighann once again with goals on the 33rd minute and 44th minute before Kamyl Hammonds was to finish off with the fifth goal on the 52nd minute.