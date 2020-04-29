Europe youth darts cup cancelled
Gibraltar’s youth darts team will be staying at home this year after the 2020 WDF European Youth Cup has been officially cancelled. The decision was communicated to players across Europe by WDF Youth Commissioner Dietmar Schuhmann. In a letter by WDF Tournament Director which was sent to all organisations this morning they communicated that ‘With...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here