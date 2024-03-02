European Club Association meeting held in Gibraltar

Thursday saw over 20 clubs gather in Gibraltar to attend the fourth meeting of the European Club Association (ECA) Platform for Executive Consultation series.

Representatives from Lynx FC, College 1975, Glacis United, Mons Calpe, Europa, St Joseph and Lincoln Red Imps were joined by members of the ECA and top officials from clubs from Iceland, Andorra, Finland, Moldova, Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Faroe Islands and Lithuania.

A spokesperson for the ECA prior to the start of Thursday’s meeting explained that “the ECA Platform for Executive Consultation (PEC) serves as a pivotal forum aimed at fostering collaboration, innovation, and progress within the global football community. Through insightful discussions, strategic workshops, and comprehensive updates, PEC strives to map out a dynamic and inclusive future for football. The primary goal is to empower clubs, enhance the footballing experience for players and fans alike, drive sustainable growth, and strengthen the collective vision for the game. PEC stands as a testament to ECA’s commitment to excellence, shaping the future of European club football through proactive engagement, visionary strategies, and joint efforts to improve all aspects of the sport.

1) Enhancing member services: Showcasing the wide range of services offered to ECA Members, including legal and financial assistance, as well as educational programmes.

2) Fostering collaboration and engagement: Emphasising workshops aimed at transforming member engagement, discussing club services, digital platforms, data exchange, and encouraging participation in ECA initiatives.

3) Updates and consultation: The upcoming PEC Meetings serve as a platform for transparent discussions and active consultation with our growing membership base.

It is the opportunity for Members to be updated on topics related to all workstreams ECA’s governance encompass.

Members will have the opportunity to voice their expectations regarding the services offered by ECA and their desired level of engagement with the ECA Administration, fostering a sense of collective decision-making.

4) Diverse membership, varied expectations: As ECA’s membership base expands, embracing greater diversity among clubs, understanding their unique needs becomes paramount. The focus will be on consulting members to tailor our services and relationships to meet the evolving expectations of a diverse range of clubs.

PEC Meetings are the occasion for members to mingle at five different locations in Europe.

5) Consultation on relations and services: PEC Meetings will facilitate small group discussions, allowing clubs to brainstorm around their expectations concerning relations and services.

Insights gathered during these discussions will be shared with the Board to ensure that the evolving needs of our members are addressed effectively, promoting a collaborative and cooperative environment.

6) Importance of networking among Members: Recognising the significance of peer-to-peer collaboration, PEC Meetings emphasize the importance for clubs to network among themselves.

These gatherings provide a unique opportunity for clubs to share experiences, exchange ideas, and build connections that go beyond the meeting room, contributing to a stronger and more interconnected football community.

7) Tailored meetings for new categories: In a significant development, specific meetings have been tailored for women’s clubs and Network clubs—two categories that have gained prominence in the 2024-27 cycle. These meetings mark a proactive effort to officially consult and address the unique needs of these categories, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and fostering collaborative networks.”

The meeting comes at a time when Gibraltar marks a decade under UEFA and FIFA membership, further highlighting how Gibraltar football continues to advance within European football, not just at an national team level, but also at club level.

Gibraltar clubs having joined the ranks of associations such as the ECA. The association is officially recognised by both UEFA and FIFA as the sole, independent body for football clubs at European level.

The association described as “since its inception in 2008, ECA has represented and created value for its membership and beyond, safeguarding, strengthening and developing European clubs’ interests as the key club stakeholder in all international football affairs and decision-making.” It has been a key player in many areas of European football including the debate over the “Super League” in which it has aired publicly its views on the proposals as it protects its 500 plus member clubs across European football.

