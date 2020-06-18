European Parliament reasserts Spain’s Brexit veto over Gib deal, as PP calls on EU to derail tax treaty
The European Parliament on Thursday reasserted its position that Gibraltar should not be included in any UK/EU agreement on a future post-Brexit relationship, and that Spain should first agree any separate deal for the Rock. The position was set out in a recommendation agreed provisionally by the European Parliament on the negotiations for a new...
