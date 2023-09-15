European Table Soccer arrives on the Rock

Thirteen nations will be competing this weekend at the Tercentenary Sports Hall to try and claim the European Table Soccer Championship title.

The tournament which will see Gibraltar competing against the top European table soccer nations, including Spain, will be hosted in Gibraltar throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The competition will see different categories playing out for their respective titles. The Open category will be the main event with the Veterans, Ladies, Under 20, Under 16s and Under 12s also competing.

Among those competing will be Carlos Flores from Spain, Rémy Huynh, Christophe Dheur, Florian Giaux and Sébastien Scheen from Belguim, Claudio La Torre, Saverio Bari, Matteo Ciccarelli from Italy, Jurgen Balzan , Mark Gauci and Samuel Bartolo from Malta, Alberto Di Maggio from Greece. These players who will be seen in the first round of matches in the Open category.

Other nations participating include Portugal, France, England, Austria, Scotland, Germany, Wales and Gibraltar.

Gibraltar will see participation in the Open Category and Veterans.

Not surprisingly it is Spain’s Carlos Flores, whose team have in the past claimed success playing in Gibraltar, who enters the competition as the top ranked player. Christophe Dheur second ranked in the European rankings.

Lawerence Alvarez is Gibraltar’s top ranked player in 38th place with Jonathan Dotto in 41 and Tom Santos in 44th place.

In the Veterans category Daniel Scheen from Belgium enters as top ranked with Gianfranco Calonico from Italy the second ranked player. John Field comes into the competition ranked ninth in the European rankings, providing Gibraltar one its best opportunities.

Gibraltar players

Open Category

26 Lawrence Alvarez (GIB) 349 GIB Europa FC TSC

27 Jonathan Dotto (GIB) 466 GIB Europa FC TSC

28 Tom Santos (GIB) 936 GIB Free Agent

29 Francis Avellano (GIB) 9999 GIB Europa FC TSC

Veterans

22 John Field (GIB) 13 GIB Tiburones FM

23 Jose Luis Sanchez (GIB) 83 GIB Europa FC TSC

24 Jose Luis Bonavia (GIB) 94 GIB Tiburones FM

25 Patrick Dean (GIB) 107 GIB Europa FC TSC

26 Guy Palmer (GIB) 344 GIB Turia

27 Eddie Tellez (GIB) 366 GIB Europa FC TSC

Gibraltar teams will not be participating in the Ladies, Under 20, Under 16 or Under 12