Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Brexit

EU’s opening position in Gib treaty talks ‘directly conflicts’ with NYE agreement 'in number of areas'

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
18th October 2021

The European Union’s opening position for treaty talks with the UK on Gibraltar “directly conflicts” with the New Year’s Eve political agreement in “a number of areas’, the House of Commons was told on Monday. In a written statement to the Commons, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss acknowledged that the EU negotiating mandate had been changed...

