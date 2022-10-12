EV Foundation raises £1,000

As part of the The EV Foundation’s awareness month the charity raised £1,000 with an afternoon high tea.

The charity teamed up with The Queens Picturehouse and Eatery with almost 50 women in attendance.

“With the inflation and other major worldwide factors, the foundation is seeing that the numbers [are] rising of families and individuals going through financial hardships,” the charity said.

The EV added it continues to create awareness and will use every opportunity to raise money for their hard and valuable work.

