Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Ex-banker who tried to smuggle Picasso piece out of Spain has sentence increased

By Press Association
4th February 2020

By Associated Press Reporter

A former bank president found guilty of trying to smuggle a painting by Pablo Picasso out of Spain has had his sentence increased by a Spanish court.

The Madrid court announced the decision to raise the sentence against fined ex-Bankinter head Jaime Botin to three years instead of 18 months.

The move came after the prosecution detected an error in the original sentence handed down last month.

The court also raised the amount Botin was fined from 52.4 million euros (£44.5 million) to 91.7 million euros (£77.9 million).

The trial last year heard how a team of Spanish police experts flew to the French island of Corsica in 2015 to retrieve the painting, Picasso's masterpiece titled Head of a Young Woman.

The Spanish government had ruled that the painting, which is valued at some 24 million euros (£20.4 million), could not be taken out of the country.

The work was owned by Botin, an uncle of Ana Botin, president of the powerful Santander banking group.

Corsican authorities said they had been tipped off about an attempted smuggling of the prized painting from Spain by boat.

They said the oil painting, which comes from the Cubist master's "pink period" and features a woman with long black hair, was seized when the boat's captain was unable to produce a proper certificate.

On the boat, authorities found a document in Spanish confirming that the work was of "cultural interest" and was banned from leaving Spain, Picasso's homeland, without permission.

In the original sentence, the court awarded the painting to the Spanish state.

Most Read

Brexit

UK and Gib play down claims on Rock and future negotiation 

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Local News

A solemn ceremony laced with chants and cheers as Gibraltar lowers EU flag

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Brexit

UK and EU offer differing views on Gibraltar and future relationship, as expected

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Local News

Island Games 2019 raised £4.9m in revenue for Gibraltar  

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Brexit

Spain wants ‘area of shared prosperity’, new Foreign Minister says

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK ban on new petrol and diesel cars brought forward to 2035 as UN talks launched

4th February 2020

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson vows climate action after blistering attack by sacked chief

4th February 2020

UK/Spain News
Facebook gives parents more control over children's use of messenger app

4th February 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport amid drone reports

3rd February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020