Ex-GFA international jailed in UK on drug charges

An ex-GFA player who “arranged large-scale drug deals” to South London gangs using an encrypted communication network was jailed for 11 years and 3 months by a UK court.

Jason Pusey, 34, of Market Weighton, York, was sentenced at Kingston-Upon-Hull Crown Court for his role in the supply of 107kg of cocaine, 235kg of ketamine, and 444kg of cannabis, with a street value of £3million.

Pusey was arrested and charged in June last year and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply two Class A drugs, namely Cocaine and Ketamine.

He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Cannabis, a Class B drug.

Using EncroChat, an encrypted communication network, Pusey was involved with the wholesale distribution of the drugs to gangs in South London where he made millions.

Investigating officers found passwords within the encrypted network which matched the names and dates of birth of Pusey’s family members.

Locations within the encrypted phone also matched his specific travel details.

Pusey, who has four international caps for Gibraltar to his name, began his footballing career at the Atletico Madrid Academy before being on the books for numerous clubs locally.

DC Duncan Askew, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Pusey arranged large-scale drug deals while also maintaining a well-respected football career.”

“On the surface he appeared as a doting family man – but he was making millions sending commercial scale amounts of controlled drugs to south London gangs.”

“He did this all with no thought of the misery and devastation caused in London communities by drug supply, and the violence it leads to.”